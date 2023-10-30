NFL life is coming fast at Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas.

Douglas has been on somewhat of a roller coaster since the spring when New England selected him in the sixth round. The Liberty product quickly went from unheralded draft pick to summer standout, one primed for an important role in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

After a promising debut, Douglas only saw a combined 48 snaps between Weeks 2 and 6. But after missing the Patriots’ loss in Las Vegas due to a concussion, Douglas has seen an uptick in playing time and attention. In Sunday’s road loss to the Miami Dolphins, the 5-foot-8 wideout logged season highs in snaps (41) and receptions (five) and matched his season high in targets (seven).

The 22-year-old also experienced a first as a professional at Hard Rock Stadium: double coverage. Miami’s respect for Douglas caught him off guard.

“I noticed it down in the goal line when they doubled me,” Douglas told MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, snap.’ I got doubled in college, but I didn’t think I’d get doubled this soon in the league. I’ve got to watch this film and get back on to the next game.”

Douglas probably should get used to seeing double coverage for the rest of the season. The speedy slot man already was starting to establish himself as New England’s best receiver, and now that title might be set in stone after Kendrick Bourne reportedly tore his ACL in Week 8.

The first-year pass-catcher still should be able to enjoy a productive outing Sunday, though. Entering Week 9, only three teams have allowed more passing yards this season than the Patriots’ next opponent, the Washington Commanders.