Kendrick Bourne’s season-ending knee injury hit the Patriots’ locker room hard.

Bourne, who tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, is both New England’s leading receiver and its primary hype man, bringing a level of energy and positivity behind the scenes that no one on the Patriots’ roster can replicate.

Matthew Slater, the team’s longest-tenured player, said he was “heartbroken for Kendrick, honestly.”

“You never want to see any of your teammates go through something like that, but especially him,” New England’s longtime special teams captain said Monday in a video conference. “I think he’s been through so much the last couple of years, and he’s really grown tremendously in his faith and who he is as a man, and that’s been so fun to watch.

Story continues below advertisement

“But I think more than anyone in our entire building, Kendrick brings authenticity. He is true to himself. He’s the same person each and every day. He brings a contagious energy that I think is unmatched in this building. His positivity is unmatched, and we’ll certainly miss that. I don’t know if I’ve ever played with someone who’s had the type of joy that Kendrick has.”

Bourne’s injury cut short a career season for the 28-year-old wideout. He leads all Patriots pass-catchers in receptions, yards and touchdowns by wide margins and was on pace for personal bests in all three categories. Bourne was the top target for quarterback Mac Jones, who now will be throwing to a six-man receiving corps that has combined for just 488 yards through eight games.

The setback also came at an inopportune time for Bourne, who is set to hit free agency after this season. His recovery timetable was estimated at six to eight months, meaning he likely won’t be able to resume on-field work until next summer.

“Your heart’s broken for him,” Slater said. “You hate that that’s part of the game, and you’ll certainly be praying for a speedy and full recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne will be the latest of several key Patriots to land on injured reserve once he’s officially placed there, joining the likes of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, cornerback/return man Marcus Jones and edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Gonzalez and Jones both will miss the rest of the season with season-ending shoulder injuries. Judon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, reportedly hoped to return for the home stretch, but he might not be inclined to do so as the 2-6 Patriots continue their slide toward the NFL basement.

New England will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders on Sunday.