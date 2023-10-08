Matthew Judon’s season might not be done after all.

The star edge rusher still hopes to return after tearing his biceps late in the Patriots’ road loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Judon will miss time, but he could return in a couple of months.

“Matt Judon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, has not yet been placed on IR,” Rapoport wrote Sunday morning on the X platform. “Regardless, based on how the surgery went, there is a good chance he’s back before the end of the year. December appears to be a realistic goal.”

New England will struggle to replace Judon, who was the Patriots’ sack leader in each of the last two seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Expect an increased role for rookie Keion White, as well as more playing time for veteran edge rusher Anfernee Jennings. Veteran defensive lineman Trey Flowers also could help fill the void if/when he’s removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

But none of those players are as good as Judon, who might be the Patriots’ best player. The defense’s ceiling will be significantly lower without him on the field.

New England will play its first game without Judon — and rookie corner Christian Gonzalez — on Sunday when it hosts the New Orleans Saints.