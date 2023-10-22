FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots cornerback Jack Jones believed the hit he laid on Josh Allen on Sunday was clean. The men in stripes disagreed.

Jones was penalized for roughing the passer during New England’s 29-25 come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. He made clear after the game that he disagreed with that call.

“Bad call but F it,” the second-year pro posted on the X platform.

Bad call but F it https://t.co/Kj7janfEE6 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) October 22, 2023

Jones shared a similar — if a bit more diplomatic — take when speaking with reporters at his locker.

“I didn’t really like the call,” Jones said. “But it’s out of my control. Next play.”

Jones made his 2023 season debut Sunday after being activated off injured reserve. Along with fellow cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones, he played a key role in New England’s successful plan to limit Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, who torched the Patriots in most of their previous meetings, finished the game with just six catches on 12 targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. Those would be respectable numbers for many wideouts, but they were a far cry from the damage Diggs typically inflicts on New England.

Jack Jones took an opportunity to jab his opposition after the game, replying “How many yards did he get?” when asked about Diggs’ outing.

“He wasn’t a problem for us,” Jones said.