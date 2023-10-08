The Patriots this week apparently moved ever so slightly closer toward a second wave of “Zappe Fever.”

Sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe saw an uptick in meaningful practice reps over the course of the week, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning. Bill Belichick forecasted the adjustment after Mac Jones was benched for Zappe in New England’s disastrous road loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

Jones reportedly will start Sunday when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints, and his job isn’t in any immediate danger. But the shift in Zappe’s practice work is something to keep an eye on.

“The Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback today against the Saints,” Pelissero said during an NFL Network segment, “despite frustration with the way that Jones played last week in that blowout loss to Dallas before he was pulled late for backup Bailey Zappe. … No change is considered likely or imminent at this point. But worth noting here … Zappe did get increased practice reps this week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones has an opportunity Sunday to quiet the noise and reaffirm his job status. A victory would move New England to 2-3 ahead of a winnable road matchup next week with the disappointing Las Vegas Raiders.

But if Jones struggles against the Saints, all bets could be off.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots will face a Saints defense that gave up 20 or fewer points in 12 of its previous 14 games.