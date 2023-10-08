J.C. Jackson will be active for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints. That much we officially know.

But how much will the veteran corner play after rejoining New England just four days ago? NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry offered some insight Sunday morning.

“J.C. Jackson is active and my understanding is the Patriots will get his feet wet today in his first game back,” Perry wrote on the X platform. “Not expecting him to start, but plan is to work him in.

“He’s felt comfortable back in the Patriots scheme and with their staff, I’m told. Right back into the mix.”

The Patriots also will have veteran corner Jonathan Jones available for the matchup against New Orleans. He missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury.

That’s good news with standout rookie Christian Gonzalez having suffered a season-ending labrum tear in last Sunday’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sophomore corners Jack Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (labrum) also are on injured reserve.

The Patriots and Saints are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. New England is a disappointing 1-3 through four games, while New Orleans is an uninspiring 2-2.