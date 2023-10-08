Mac Jones was presented with a chance to prove his doubters wrong last Sunday, but the Patriots quarterback laid an egg.

Jones played one of the worst games of his young NFL career in New England’s 35-point loss in Dallas. The 2021 first-rounder committed three turnovers — two of which returned for touchdowns — and was benched late in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

In Jones’ defense, the Patriots’ offensive line hasn’t done him many favors and he’s surrounded by a mediocre-at-best supporting cast. But as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero pointed out Sunday morning citing coaches around the league, Jones deserves blame for New England’s offensive struggles as well.

“Mac played pretty well out of the gate this season,” Pelissero said on “NFL GamedDay Kickoff.” “He does not have a lot of time to throw, he does not have a go-to receiver. But other teams who watched the tape from the Cowboys game say Mac’s eyes are down, he is looking at the rush. It’s impossible to play on-time, efficient football like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones will try to keep his eyes up and lead an effective Patriots offense Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Fortunately for the 25-year-old, the New Orleans Saints entered Week 5 ranked in the lower third of the league in sacks.