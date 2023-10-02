The apparently cold relationship between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe became a talking point over the summer. And it’s true that you don’t often see the two Patriots quarterbacks speaking to each other.

But Jones and Zappe do interact, obviously, and they shared words Sunday when the former was benched after playing terribly in New England’s dreadful loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

But what did Jones say to Zappe? The 25-year-old offered some insight Monday during a WEEI appearance.

“We talk always on the sideline,” Jones said. “So, for me, just trying to give him advice: ‘Just go out there and sling it.’ “

Jones, who committed three turnovers in defeat, also talked about why he was benched and his mindset going forward. You can listen to those comments in the video below.

Mac Jones speaks on getting benched by Coach Belichick pic.twitter.com/CvGpvOUkHS — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) October 2, 2023

Despite what happened in Dallas, the Patriots don’t appear to have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Not yet, anyway.

After the game, head coach Bill Belichick said Jones will start this Sunday when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints. He also threw cold water on the notion that Zappe, who was cut and re-signed in late August, could see an uptick in meaningful practice reps this week.

That said, Jones likely is on thin ice after a career-worst performance. If he plays poorly against the Saints, all bets are off.