The Philadelphia Phillies will look to bounce back and take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series on Friday night.

After falling in a tight 2-1 loss on Thursday night, the Phillies are still in a solid position, just two wins shy of clinching a World Series appearance. However, with a sense of momentum snagged Arizona’s way, the Diamondbacks have a chance to climb back, extend their season and still keep their hopes of a Fall Classic return alive.

Either way, it’s been a battle on the NL side thus far with the series still up for grabs for both squads.

Game 4 will be a head-to-head matchup of the left-handers as Philadelphia will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound against Arizona’s Joe Mantiply at Chase Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4:

When: Friday, Oct. 20 at 9:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS