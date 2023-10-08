The American League’s top seed in the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs can be put on the brink of elimination Sunday evening.

The Orioles and the Rangers are set to meet for Game 2 of their best-of-five AL divisional series at Camden Yards. Texas drew first blood Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 road victory.

The visitors will give the ball to southpaw Jordan Montgomery, who tossed seven scoreless innings in his wild-card start in Tampa Bay last Tuesday. Baltimore will counter with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers-Orioles Game 2:

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:07 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

