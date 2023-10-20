Red Sox Prospect Peels Back Curtain On Offseason Workouts

Several players, including those in the Boston Red Sox organization, use social media to show fans their personality and even a behind-the-scenes look at their sport.

Red Sox infield prospect Blaze Jordan is dabbling his YouTube videos to give fans insight into his offseason training among other areas of his life in baseball.

Most recently, the 20-year-old filmed a tour of his home facility set for workouts and work in the batting cage.

First YouTube video is up! Hope y’all enjoy! *sorry for the bad quality, I did the whole video from my phone* but I’ll work on that 🤣 https://t.co/d695NUXopX via @YouTube — Blaze Jordan (@Blaze_j24) October 19, 2023

Jordan has been in the public eye since bursting onto the scene as a slugger in a 2019 high school home run competition. One year later, Boston selected him in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The No. 12 prospect in the Red Sox organization continues to interact publicly, from his YouTube videos to sharing his story of anxiety to help others.

During the 2023 season, Jordan hit .296 with 18 home runs and an .832 OPS in 122 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.