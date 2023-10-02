Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan took to social media Sunday with an important message.

Jordan, Boston’s No. 12 prospect on MLB Pipeline, revealed the details of his battle with depression and anxiety. The 20-year-old explained he reached a “breaking point” in 2021 that left him hospitalized for several days and caused him to miss the final two weeks of his first professional season in the Red Sox system.

“I remember it all started around my senior year in high school, and I just could never seem to find happiness,” Jordan wrote. “And not one person could see that whatsoever even my parents because I was hiding it so well and made myself seem like I was the happiest person in the room always.”

Jordan’s full message is below.

Just thought it was finally time to share my story dealing with anxiety and depression after seeing so many stories about it. And I know as an athlete it can be especially hard dealing with these things. You are not alone❤️ pic.twitter.com/lOzLlzQ6Hl — Blaze Jordan (@Blaze_j24) October 1, 2023

The Red Sox selected Jordan in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. He gained fame even before being drafted thanks to his light-tower power, and according to Jordan, joining the Red Sox organization was “one of the happiest days of (his) life.”

But the anxiety and depression “came back even harder” in subsequent days, he explained in the message posted Sunday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. And his hope is that sharing his experience will help those dealing with similar issues.

“Just wanted to come out and say you’re not alone if you feel any of those two things and my best advice is to please just reach out to someone. ” Jordan wrote of his anxiety and depression, a fight that even resulted in him losing 25 pounds. “I promise you, whether it’s a family member, friend, coach or even therapists, they would much rather you talk to them about anything than for you to deal with it on your own.”

Jordan, a corner infielder, spent the 2023 season split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.