David Pastrnak continued to show why he’s one of the best in the NHL with another highlight deke for his second penalty shot goal of the season. Pasta also put home an empty netter to seal a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Boston Bruins right winger now has eight goals through the first eight games of the season and 21 goals in his past 20 games.

For more, check out the video above, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.