What Impressed Celtics Amid Jrue Holiday’s First Boston Practice

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Celtics already thought highly of newly-acquired guard Jrue Holiday, but those notions came to life when the 33-year-old stepped on the floor in practice for the first time during training camp.

Less than 72 hours after the news broke that Holiday landed in Boston through way of a blockbuster swap with the Trail Blazers, the Celtics have plenty to say. That very reputation Holiday has spent 14 NBA seasons building, was seen from a first-hand view by Celtics coaches and teammates at the start of training camp.

“I told Jrue when he went and got into Phil Pressey and almost made him quit coaching when he was guarding him, that made me so happy,” Stevens said Wednesday during Holiday’s introductory press conference. “… Obviously I’ve talked about what I think of this guy as a person, and I’ve talked all along about the idea of competitive character matters so much. Not only to as the individual, but how it impacts the team. And I think he brings it as well as anybody around. I just think contagious.”

Holiday has a long-standing reputation as one of the league’s most fierce defensive guards. Last season, while also averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 assists with the Bucks, Holiday also recorded 1.2 steals a night which ranked 11th among all guards across the NBA.

As was the case with Marcus Smart, defensive intensity and energy can’t be taught overnight, but they could spark a reaction when needed the most. Plenty of times throughout Smart’s time with the Celtics, he’d lean to his defensive hustle in order to spread some newfound energy among teammates in order to rally some late-game comebacks and bids.

Now with the Celtics fresh off yet another failed season, Holiday has the opportunity to re-deliver that boost of energy and instill it on a night-to-night basis. That’s aside from a reliable level of All-Star-caliber scoring production too, which never hurts.

“It felt great. It felt great to get out there and compete,” Holiday said. “We know that our best players are the most competitive ones. They’re kind of leading the charge. JT and JB were out there after people defensively and I know how it can be being a two-way player, but I think for us to be a great team, obviously, those two are gonna carry us along a lot of the way.”

Holiday has weeks to fully get acclimated with the Celtics before Boston officially enters its new season on Oct. 25.