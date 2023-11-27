The Boston Bruins return to the ice Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets and will try to snap a two-game losing skid.

Boston is coming off a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, a showing that veteran forward Charlie Coyle called unacceptable. Columbus is playing the second night of a back-to-back, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Ian Mitchell on Boston’s third defensive pairing, playing alongside Derek Forbort. Jeremy Swayman, who has a 2.28 goals against average and .926 save percentage in 10 games this season, will get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 11/27, 5:13pm
Boston Bruins
BOS
-270
Mon 11/27, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Columbus Blue Jackets
CBJ
+213

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BRUINS (14-3-3)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

BLUE JACKETS (6-12-4)
Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Patrik Laine
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Yegor Chinakhov
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov — David Jiricek
Jake Bean — Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

