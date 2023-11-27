The Boston Bruins return to the ice Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets and will try to snap a two-game losing skid.

Boston is coming off a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, a showing that veteran forward Charlie Coyle called unacceptable. Columbus is playing the second night of a back-to-back, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Ian Mitchell on Boston’s third defensive pairing, playing alongside Derek Forbort. Jeremy Swayman, who has a 2.28 goals against average and .926 save percentage in 10 games this season, will get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BRUINS (14-3-3)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

BLUE JACKETS (6-12-4)

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Patrik Laine

Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Yegor Chinakhov

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov — David Jiricek

Jake Bean — Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

