The Bruins hosted the dads’s trip during Boston’s two-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Not only did the B’s treat the dads to fun adventures including fishing and airboat rides, but when the Black and Gold arrived at Amerant Arena to take on the Cats, they had a very special legend waiting in the box for them — Bobby Orr.

“Awesome,” Lou DeBrusk, Jake’s father said after the game, per team-provided video. “He greeted everybody when we walked in. It was an awesome surprise. Awesome.

“It was really incredible because we walked in and we were all like little kids again. He stayed with us for pretty much the whole game and chatted with everybody. He’s great. He’s awesome that way. Loves talking hockey and he was no different in the box. It was awesome that he was in there.”

Story continues below advertisement

The players were apparently not in the know because Bill Beecher shared the news with his son John after the game.

“Oh yeah, I got to hang out with Bobby Orr for a little while tonight,” the proud dad said. “That was a nice treat to have the opportunity to just be with him and talk a little bit. That was special.”

Bill not only got to hang out with the legendary Bruins defenseman but also witnessed his son light the lamp twice on the trip.

Orr not only chatted with the dads during the game but also signed the jerseys the fathers were wearing on the trip.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins took three out of four points on the trip by dropping an overtime thriller to the Lightning on Monday before pouncing on the Panthers to finish the trip on Wednesday night.

The Bruins will look to build on the success of the trip when Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six matchup. NESN’s complete coverage from TD Garden begins at noon ET.