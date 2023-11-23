John Beecher Provides More Than Goal Scoring In Bruins Win Vs. Panthers

The Bruins split their two-game road trip but managed to take three out of four points against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Besides the outstanding goaltending, a big part of the success was the play of the bottom six forwards.

“It’s two games in a row the third and fourth lines have scored,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters following Wednesday night’s over the Panthers, per team-provided video. “It’s good to see their growth offensively. They’re hanging onto pucks.”

Rookie John Beecher scored the game-winning goal against the Panthers and recorded a goal against the Lightning on Monday night. He discussed the importance of the two-game road trip and joked about his two goals with the media following the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting three points on the road is a pretty solid weekend playing these two opponents,” Beecher said, per team-provided video. “… I don’t know what’s going on out there a little bit of uncharted territory. Exciting, just trying to help the team win as much as I can. If that means contributing on the scoresheet that’s a bonus.”

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID.

Beecher not only contributed to the scoresheet but Montgomery also used him late in the third period for faceoffs against the Panthers.

“For those last two draws, he was perfect and hadn’t lost a faceoff,” Montgomery said. “He’s on his good side and we got Charlie Coyle out there in case he gets kicked out. He’s doing a good job. He’s digging in and he’s getting rewarded with more ice time.

Story continues below advertisement

Beechere was 7 for 9 from the faceoff dot for 77.8% over 11:08 minutes of ice time. His goal at 11:14 of the second period was assisted by his linemates Jakub Lauko and Patrick Brown.

From the Beech to the bank 🏝️ 🏦 pic.twitter.com/eXGHXmwL5B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2023

“Great play. Shattenkirk makes a great pass and that’s the offensive transition we want,” Montgomery explained. “We want our wings to push out through the middle and it was a great play by him getting it and I loved her Lauko and Beecher went, they went right to the net front. Great poise by Beecher on the goal.”

Beecher attributes his gameplay to the veteran leadership on and off the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel good. Gaining more confidence as the year goes on,” he said. “The guys have been unbelievable with me. Helping me learn each and every day. It’s a long season, there’s going to be ups and downs but obviously, we’re having a ton of success. Can’t really beat that.”

Eighteen games into the centennial season, the Bruins are 14-1-3 and the first team to reach the 30-point mark for the second consecutive season. They are in first place in the Eastern Conference as well as the league as a whole.