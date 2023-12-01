BOSTON — Fresh off a trio of consecutive losses, the Boston Bruins defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

With the victory, Boston moves to 15-4-3 while San Jose drops to 5-16-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston needed to bounce back in a major way, particularly in the defensive zone amid its three-game losing streak.

The first period offered just that, where the Bruins and Sharks finished nearly even in shots without a goal on the scoreboard.

With a renewed stand on their end, the Boston offense did its part in the second period with Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net. The Bruins took control in that period, dominating the shot margin 18-6.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman stepped up to make a statement after being pulled for Linus Ullmark in Monday’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, delivering his second shutout of the season.

With the win, the Bruins end November on a positive note.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Heinen’s goal got the scoring started in Boston.

— Pavel Zacha tallied two points on the night with a goal and an assist.

— Jeremy Swayman dazzled in goal, stopping 26 shots for Boston.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins head north of the border on Saturday to start the month of December with a battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.