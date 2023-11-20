Celtics Stars Explain Why Marcus Smart Remains Fan-Favorite In Boston

When the Boston Celtics parted ways with Marcus Smart in the three-team blockbuster deal that shipped Smart to the Grizzlies fans across the city were “devastated” their fave would no longer be wearing Kelly green but Memphis blue.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown explained why the city of Boston and its fans fell in love with the 29-year-old and why he was so important to the organization.

“I think he meant a lot,” Brown said, per team-provided video. “I think the franchise should be pleased and grateful that somebody put their heart on their sleeve and went out there every night and dove on the floor and jumped into the stands. Carried that same passion that the city of Boston kind of moves with.”

Brown added: “I think a lot of reasons why Marcus has such a big following in Boston is because there are a lot of people that identified … Marcus Smart was a lot of people’s spirit animal in the city of Boston.”

Jayson Tatum said when he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017, he knew Smart was the most popular player on the team.

“By the time I was there he was the most loved and popular guy that we had on the team,” Tatum said, per team-provided video. “Especially in Boston, people loved his attitude. How hard he played. His green hair. His personality and just what he brought to the team. It doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but he was a huge reason for all the success that we had.”

Even though Smart will not suit up for the Grizzlies when they host the Celtics on Sunday night, his former teammates have had a hard time seeing him in a different uniform.

“It’s been tough watching Memphis play and seeing him on a different team,” Tatum said. “Still looks a little funny. That’s probably the weirdest part.”

Smart is expected to miss three to five weeks with an injury he sustained to his left ankle during an In-Season Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The trio will have to wait for an on-court reunion when Memphis travels to Boston for a Feb. 4 matchup at TD Garden.