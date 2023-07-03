Marcus Smart Addresses ‘Devastated’ Celtics Fans After Trade

Marcus Smart didn’t just end a run with the Celtics upon his departure, but a nearly decade-long bond with the city of Boston.

Playing with a leave-it-all-out-on-the-floor mentality since being drafted by the organization in 2014, Smart quickly became a fan-favorite, respected by many in Boston for his efforts. Therefore, after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, the backlash from those unwilling to accept Boston’s decision to move on was understandable, which Smart acknowledged.

“I’ve just built a special bond with the fans and the people of Boston,” Smart told reporters Sunday during a pro-am game in Stoughton, Mass., per CLNS Media video. “I don’t think there’s no a place in Boston that I can’t go where I wouldn’t be welcomed, and that speaks volumes. It’s definitely tough, I’m hearing it all the time from everybody. The fans, every time I see them they’re devastated, the city is devastated and I understand why. We grew up together. It’s definitely thought, it’s definitely hard to say goodbye.”

Smart added: “Boston will always be in my heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s hard to imagine life without Smart — and for good reason — moving forward for those who watched him grow from Day 1 into becoming the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996. Smart’s blue-collared intangibles were reminiscent of the vintage 80s Celtics, which can’t be coached and typically translate into playoff success.

Smart also noted that the trade came as more of a surprise considering the Celtics assured him that trade talks weren’t involving him. With no resentful feelings expressed, the 29-year-old is walking away from Boston with thankful feelings for the many memories made.

“I love the journey that I’ve been a part of with this organization, with this team. I couldn’t ask for more,” Smart said. “Only thing I regret is that we didn’t get it when we had our chance when I was here. But other than that, I’ve enjoyed my run.”