The Dallas Cowboys not only slaughtered the Washington Commanders in the NFC East showdown but DaRon Bland set a new NFL record.

Bland recorded his fifth pick-six of the season breaking the NFL record for the most in a single-season.

The Cowboys were decisively leading the Commanders 38-10 with under five minutes to play when Bland picked off Washington quarterback Sam Howell’s short pass attempt to Jahan Dotson. Bland broke a few tackles and ran for the 63-yard touchdown.

“Doing it on Thanksgiving just means everything … just another thing to be thankful for,” Bland said after the game on CBS’s postgame coverage. “On that play, I (was) just seeing the ball and I just had to go get it. I saw the open field.”

According to Pro Football Focus, only 13 players have caught more touchdowns than Bland this season.

Bland came into the game sharing the record with three other players before making history. Philadelphia Eagles’ Eric Allen in 1993, Kansas City Chiefs’ Jim Kearney in 1972 and Houston Oilers’ Ken Houston in 1971 all now sit second in NFL history behind Bland with four.

After the Cowboys’ victory, Bland and Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott enjoyed a “John Madden Turkey Leg” as co-MVPs of the game.