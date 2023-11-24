Grant Williams has made it his mission time and time again to never back down to anyone, regardless of whoever matches his in-game intensity.

Evidently, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, is no exception to that rule.

Just seven seconds into Wednesday night’s Mavericks-Lakers contest, Williams got chippy with James right after tip-off. James bumped Williams, which triggered the former Celtics forward to retaliate and prompted a shoving match to ensue. The two then needed to be separated by teammates and officials before the game continued.

James proceeded to shove Williams even after the whistle was blown. However, even James’ 6-foot-9, 250-pound stature wasn’t enough to make Williams walk away without taking a stand.

Bron and Grant Williams getting chippy SEVEN SECONDS into the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/suXHOsSUkd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2023

It’s clear even after snagging a four-year, $54 million payday with the Mavericks that Williams hasn’t changed. Last season in Boston, the 24-year-old made toughness a staple of his on-court brand, getting chirpy with the Donovan Mitchell’s and Jimmy Butler’s of the league.

Now, fitting in alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, Williams is putting together the season to back it all up.

Williams is averaging a career-high 10.7 points while shooting a career-best 44.3% from 3-point territory thus far.

Dallas finished the ultimate winner of the shoving match, defeating Los Angeles, 104-101.