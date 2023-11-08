Ex-Red Sox, Free Agent Kiké Hernández Underwent Offseason Surgery

Kiké Hernández had an overall rough go, both with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, before entering free agency this offseason.

The 32-year-old veteran wasn’t his sharpest defensively, finishing fifth among all players in Major League Baseball with 18 errors. Hernández slid in as Boston’s starting shortstop, replacing Xander Bogaerts who signed with the San Diego Padres in free agency, which turned out to be a disaster.

Now, with that, plus an underwhelming postseason response to a much-anticipated run with the Dodgers in October, Hernández is back on the market following an offseason procedure — ahead of free agency.

Hernández underwent double-hernia surgery on Oct. 24, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, which is expected to keep the utility man from baseball activities for three to four weeks.

It’s presumed that Hernández’s condition ahead of the surgery was the primary factor that caused his production dip, both offensively and defensively. Hernández batted just .237 and most of the defensive miscues were misthrows rather than faulty glovework.

Before being thrown into the infield full-time in Boston, Hernández provided the Red Sox with Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield. It’s also worth noting that before Boston gave him the official thumbs-up at shortstop, Hernández played outfield for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, weeks ahead of Opening Day.

After slashing .279/.320/.599 in 86 games with the Red Sox, Boston traded Hernández to the Dodgers, where he’d spent six previous seasons, in exchange for minor league pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernández earned $10 million in 2023.