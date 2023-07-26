Alex Cora Reveals How Kiké Hernández Handled Red Sox Trade

Kiké Hernández became a staple personality in Boston after signing with the Red Sox before the 2021 season.

He added to his Boston lure with a historic performance that postseason with a flurry of clutch hits, including the walk-off sacrifice fly to send the Red Sox to the 2021 American League Championship Series.

With so many big moments in his two-plus-year tenure in Boston, taking the news of being traded could be hard for such a player. On Wednesday, Alex Cora discussed Hernandez’s professionalism during and after the process of being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“He probably saw it coming in a sense with players coming from the IL,” Cora said on WEEI’s Gresh and Fauria. “I think it was a little bit easier for him with the fact that he’s going back to a place that he knows. He knows the coaches. He knows a lot of the players. He feels comfortable there. He was really good about it. You could see him saying goodbye to everybody. He’s coming back in two or three weeks when we play them.”

As Cora alluded to, Hernandez will return coast-to-coast to Boston next month when the Dodgers visit the Red Sox for a three-game series starting on Aug. 25.