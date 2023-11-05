The Commanders were all in on Sam Howell this season, and the results have been mixed.
Washington traveled to New England after dealing its top two pass rushers before the trade deadline. The Patriots defense gave the Commanders offense fits, but Howell had a chance to give Washington the lead before halftime.
The second-year quarterback faced a third-and-23 on his own 44. He scrambled out of the pocket, broke two tackles and got the first down on a 24-yard gain.
Howell showed the upside he can bring, but Dyami Brown failed to come down with a touchdown pass when Washington drove the ball to the Patriots 21-yard-line. The 23-year-old converted a third-and-10 and had plenty of time with 21 seconds left in the half.
But the following play, Howell scrambled to his right and gave Patriots safety Kyle Dugger a gift when he threw the ball right to him. Dugger ran the ball out of the end zone, and New England ended the half with a 14-10 lead.
Fans could not believe Howell made that throw into coverage, but it also brought some comedy to the ballgame.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told sideline reporter Shannon Spake that Howell was too “greedy” on the play, per FOX Sports broadcast.
Washington ended the half with more yards on more plays and had more time of possession than the Patriots, but that was primarily due to New England’s defense carrying the load for Mac Jones and the offense.
Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett served as a mentor for Howell throughout the first half of the season, but it appears Rivera will take the lows if Howell continues to make wild plays outside of structure. If that makes for more entertaining Commanders games, then fans might not complain too much.
Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images