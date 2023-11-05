The Commanders were all in on Sam Howell this season, and the results have been mixed.

Washington traveled to New England after dealing its top two pass rushers before the trade deadline. The Patriots defense gave the Commanders offense fits, but Howell had a chance to give Washington the lead before halftime.

The second-year quarterback faced a third-and-23 on his own 44. He scrambled out of the pocket, broke two tackles and got the first down on a 24-yard gain.

Howell showed the upside he can bring, but Dyami Brown failed to come down with a touchdown pass when Washington drove the ball to the Patriots 21-yard-line. The 23-year-old converted a third-and-10 and had plenty of time with 21 seconds left in the half.

But the following play, Howell scrambled to his right and gave Patriots safety Kyle Dugger a gift when he threw the ball right to him. Dugger ran the ball out of the end zone, and New England ended the half with a 14-10 lead.

Fans could not believe Howell made that throw into coverage, but it also brought some comedy to the ballgame.

Sam Howell, on 3rd and 23, picks up a first down on his feet!



Wow!#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/UWTbJwKpGu — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023

Sam Howell going full Shane Falco. Wow. What a run — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023

The Commanders receivers have not been helping Sam Howell today.



This was a perfect pass, and Dyami Brown couldn't catch it. pic.twitter.com/LIlynax8LC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023

This is probably the most dumbfounding INT of the season..



Won’t catch me defending this one from Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/wkaaP9WJY3 — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 5, 2023

Sam Howell is 2019 Jameis Winston reincarnated. It's disgusting. It's beautiful. You hate to watch it. You can't look away — Sam Sherman (@Sherman_FFB) November 5, 2023

Mac Jones watching Sam Howell throw terrible interceptions pic.twitter.com/vwcEWBS342 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 5, 2023

Sam Howell is really trash bruh. Our defense really made him look good, both times 😂 — Sade 👋 #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 (@SadeRepsEagles) November 5, 2023

Sam Howell outside of Eagles games is a hilarious player https://t.co/2rVz1tMk4b — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) November 5, 2023

Sam Howell's controller broke. That int was not his fault. #WASvsNE #HTTC — Alex Stone (@Alexrstone88) November 5, 2023

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told sideline reporter Shannon Spake that Howell was too “greedy” on the play, per FOX Sports broadcast.

Washington ended the half with more yards on more plays and had more time of possession than the Patriots, but that was primarily due to New England’s defense carrying the load for Mac Jones and the offense.

Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett served as a mentor for Howell throughout the first half of the season, but it appears Rivera will take the lows if Howell continues to make wild plays outside of structure. If that makes for more entertaining Commanders games, then fans might not complain too much.