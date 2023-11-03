Commanders Coordinators Share Challenges Of Facing Patriots

The Week 9 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders features a number of quality coaches who can impact the game.

Under head coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio each discussed the challenges of squaring off against New England head coach Bill Belichick.

“You’re always getting a team that’s well prepared,” Del Rio told reporters on Thursday. “I think they have tremendous situational awareness. We’re going to need to have that ourselves. They’re physical and well-coached.”

As Belichick’s teams often represent, the Patriots’ defense offers a challenge that Bieniemy has seen before and will adjust accordingly in this matchup.

“When you’re going against Bill Belichick and his defense, there’s always a challenge,” Bieniemy told reporters on Thursday. “These guys are pretty damn good. They do a hell of a job. They’re a well-coached staff. They’ve got some good players. We’ve got to go out and be on top of our game. More than anything, we’ve got to find a way to finish.”

Despite recent struggles, Del Rio feels that Mac Jones and the Patriots offense have made improvements in back-to-back division games against the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. New England will have to produce without injured wideouts DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

“(Mac Jones) has been a lot better the last two weeks,” Del Rio said. “I think they’re gaining confidence and working at it. It’s a lot like we are.”

Both coordinators have gone through major battles with Belichick and the Patriots. During the 2010s, New England faced both coaches in the AFC Championship, losing to Del Rio and the Denver Broncos in 2013 before defeating Bieniemy and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

The Patriots and Commanders each look to get back on track during Sunday’s contest. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. at Gillette Stadium.