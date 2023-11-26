Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Drop Second Straight vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins dropped their Saturday road game against the Rangers, 7-5. It was their second-straight loss and first pair of consecutive games lost for the season.

In the B’s two losses to Detroit and New York, they gave up twelve goals, which is the most given up in consecutive games since the 2022 season.

The highlight of the night for the Rangers was Chris Kreider. The Massachusetts native showed up big for New York and knocked back two early goals in the first period.

