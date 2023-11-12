Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall To Canadiens 3-2 In Overtime

The Bruins dropped another game on the road Saturday when they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens. It marked Boston’s first loss to Montreal since November 2019.

Although it wasn’t enough to get the win, Brad Marchand’s game-tying power-play goal bumped him up a rung in Bruins team history. Marchand now is tied with Bobby Orr for the ninth-most power-play goals for the franchise at 74.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game.