FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders don’t have much history when it comes to playing each other in the regular season.

The two clubs have only met on 11 previous occasions before Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, with the Patriots defeating the Commanders in the last two meetings.

Second-year quarterback Sam Howell had not yet faced the Patriots’ defense but was able to steer the Commanders to the 20-17 victory on Sunday.

“It’s always tough playing against a defense like that,” Howell said. “They tried to do a lot of different looks and mix up different looks and try to disguise different things.”

The Patriots were able to capitalize on a mistake by Howell when the North Carolina product rushed a pass at the end of the first half that ended up being picked off by safety Kyle Dugger.

“They got us a couple of times but we got them a couple of times,” Howell said. “That’s just part of it, and I thought we did a good job throughout the week. The coaches had a really good plan for the stuff they were going try to do and the looks they were going try to give us. We went out there, and for the most, part, we executed.”

Howell was able to bounce back from the interception and led his team to the win but the Patriots defense did sack the young signal-caller three times. Howell finished the game by completing 29-of-45 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown and a lone interception.