How Derrick White Felt Watching Celtics Amid Two-Game Absence

The Boston Celtics split their two-game test, playing the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves without starting guard Derrick White alongside for the three-game road trip’s start.

Sitting while awaiting the birth of his second child, unable to assist the Celtics after a 5-0 undefeated start wasn’t easy for White. The 29-year-old began the season as the NBA’s leader in true shooting (80.9%) among all guards, while also averaging 15.8 points through five starts.

“Watching these last few games on TV wasn’t the most fun I’ve had, but it’s good to get back here with the guys,” White told reporters before Wednesday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, per CLNS Media video.

White added: “I’m in the group chats and everything so I feel like I’m still kind of involved.”

First facing off against a fast-paced offense in the underdog Nets, the Celtics kept up and made it away with a victory in Brooklyn despite missing White — a void that, at times, was noticeable.

The reliability went underappreciated. White was healthy for 112 consecutive games with the Celtics, only missing three games since Boston acquired the eight-year veteran from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022 due to the birth of White’s two children. That defines durability.

In Minnesota, the Celtics needed White in the critical closeout minutes. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards flipped the switch and went into full takeover mode, leaving Boston’s ball movement and defense stagnant at times, resulting in its first loss.

Needless to say, the Celtics should be thrilled to have White back to face off against the Eastern Conference’s second-best team the 76ers.