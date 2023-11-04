The Boston Celtics ruled out Derrick White for personal reasons Saturday night.

White missing the game means it will end his iron-man streak of 118 straight games played including the playoffs, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. He hadn’t missed a game since Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals for the birth of his first child.

And why will the 29-year-old miss Saturday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets? It likely will be for the birth of his second child.

Backup center Neemias Queta also was ruled out for the matchup due to “right foot injury management.” White’s absence should mean more playing time for Payton Pritchard, who’s had a quiet start to the season. Dalano Banton also could be relied upon depending on how coach Joe Mazzulla wants to attack the Nets.

Story continues below advertisement

Brooklyn is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Chicago Bulls. Boston gets its first look at Ben Simmons and Mikal Bridges as the Celtics’ size should play an advantage with Nic Claxton missing the past four games for the Nets.

Tipoff from Barclays Center is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET with the Celtics looking to remain unbeaten to start the 2023-24 NBA season.