FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones felt for his former Patriots offensive coordinator when he saw the news Wednesday morning.

Josh McDaniels, New England’s former longtime OC and Jones’ rookie-year mentor, was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders overnight along with general manager Dave Ziegler.

Jones was asked for his reaction to that move in his midweek news conference.

“I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family,” the Patriots quarterback said before Wednesday’s practice. “I had a great experience with him. We have a good relationship. It’s a tough part of the business, but like I said, I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family, and what he’s done for this place and all that, too. So definitely, thoughts are with him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under McDaniels’ tutelage, Jones was the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2021, throwing 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating as the Patriots won 10 games and made the playoffs.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been able to replicate that success under either of McDaniels’ successors, struggling in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge’s offense in 2022 and lacking consistency this season under current coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Jones is on pace for the highest interception total of his career (he has eight through eight games) and ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several passing categories, including 22nd or worse in passer rating, QBR, interception rate and yards per attempt. He’s 29th in expected points added per play, ahead of only Bryce Young, Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson.

The first question raised after McDaniels’ dismissal was whether he could reunite with the Patriots, either this season or next. It’s unclear how he would fit back into New England’s staff, but former safety and team captain Devin McCourty said he would be “shocked” if head coach Bill Belichick didn’t at least reach out to McDaniels to see if he’d be interested in helping.

Story continues below advertisement

McDaniels clearly worked well with Jones, whose status as the Patriots’ long-term answer at QB is shaky amid the team’s miserable 2-6 start.

“We had a great relationship,” Jones said. “He has a great family, and he’s a great person and a great football coach. I definitely learned a lot from him. Right now, it’s hard for me to (pinpoint specific lessons) because I’m trying to get ready for a game and just focusing on what I can do better.

“I always take coaching points from all the coaches I’ve worked with and carried those along with you. Kind of like your workbook in your head. Like, ‘What did Coach tell me in high school? What did Coach tell me in college?’ And then with Josh, what did he tell me my rookie year? You kind of take a little bit from each coach and learn.”

The Patriots will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders on Sunday.