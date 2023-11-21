Jayson Tatum Backs Up Monologue In Dominant Celtics Performance

Jayson Tatum loves to play basketball every chance he gets for the Boston Celtics.

In an era where plenty of superstars will get consistent time off throughout the season, the Boston forward has not subscribed to that philosophy and insists on playing as much as he can.

“I don’t decide, ‘Oh, we’re playing the Hornets tonight, I’m gonna chill,'” Tatum said at an event back in July. “I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play. Not trying to be arrogant, but there’s a bunch of kids there with my shoes and my jersey on. Just because we’re playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday like nobody is (expletive) watching. ‘Oh, I’m chilling tonight.’ That’s not what the great players and the best players do.”

"I don't decide … we playing the Hornets tonight, Ima chill. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play. … Big game [or] not big game, compete."



Jayson Tatum kept it real on why he doesn't sit out 👀



(via @NikeEYB) pic.twitter.com/67s8nN45DE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2023

“Compete, play basketball, don’t take this (expletive) for granted,” Tatum added.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether he knew it at the time or not, Tatum got a chance to put his talk into action when the Celtics visited the Charlotte Hornets on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back to close out a four-game road trip. Instead of resting, Tatum not only played, but he took over the game.

The 25-year-old played 44 minutes, competing into overtime in an eventual 121-118 loss for the Celtics. While Tatum had mistakes on the night such as a late defensive miscue and a missed free throw in the final seconds, the Boston star was exceptional on Monday night.

Tatum finished the night with 45 points, 31 of which came in the first half as he got hot from the field. The Duke product has now scored at least 40 points in four of his last five visits to Charlotte.

Story continues below advertisement

His shooting numbers remained efficient, going 15-for-28 from the field and 7-of-15 from three-point range. Tatum led a complete performance, adding six assists and 13 rebounds to record his sixth double-double.

After providing a rather specific example of superstar management in the modern NBA, Tatum showed up and showed a brilliant performance as a bright spot in the loss.