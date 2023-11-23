The Bruins were joined by some noteworthy guests for their pre-Thanksgiving trip to Florida.

The fathers of Boston’s players traveled with the club for the Black and Gold’s two-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Panthers. After watching the B’s fall in overtime to the Bolts on Monday, the Bruins’ dads surely were eager to see a win Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

With hopes of providing an extra jolt to his team, head coach Jim Montgomery centered his latest pregame speech around the men who helped his players develop their love of hockey.

“All right, boys. I’ve been watching you guys hang out with your dads and I’ve got to be honest, I’m a little jealous,” Montgomery said, per a team-provided video. “My dad passed away nine years ago. What an opportunity for you guys. Whether your dad is in heaven — right, Linus (Ullmark)? — or he’s here with us or, Lauks (Jakub Lauko), whether he’s watching at home on the sofa, they gave us the names we wear on our backs. They’re proud of you guys, as they should be. We’re all proud to wear that ‘B’ in front of us. What my dad expected was second and third efforts every (expletive) night. Let’s have second and third efforts tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston certainly answered the bell. The reigning Eastern Conference champions brought the physicality and then some Wednesday, but the visitors never wavered and battled to a 3-1 win.

In turn, the Bruins’ Turkey Day meals will taste that much better Thursday. The NHL’s leader in points returns to the ice Friday for a matinee Black Friday tilt with the Detroit Red Wings.

NESN’s full coverage of the Original Six contest begins at noon ET.