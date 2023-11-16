Joel Embiid’s High Praise Doesn’t Sit Well With This Celtics Champion

Both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers were far from 100 percent heading into their matchup on Wednesday night.

But neither team made excuses before or after the game.

Boston was missing starters Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Jaylen Brown (illness), while Philly was coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers the night before and MVP Joel Embiid was nursing a sore knee.

The Celtics defeated the Sixers to even up the season series at one game a piece and following the loss, Embiid admitted Boston is the “Best team in the league.”

Story continues below advertisement

The praise didn’t sit well with former Celtics guard turned NBC Sports Boston analyst Eddie House.

“I can’t believe he sat there and said the Celtics are the best team (in the NBA),” House said on NBC Sports Boston postgame show. “Now we say that. We believe that. But you are the MVP. You are the leader of the team. I don’t know what message that sends throughout (the locker room).”

Based on Embiid’s social media game, House did question whether or not the Sixers center was trolling the media and the Celtics with his comments.

“I don’t know if that’s something he really believes in,” House said. “… I don’t think I would ever have played with somebody who would have bowed out like that and said, ‘That’s the best team right there.'”

Story continues below advertisement

House added: “Nobody is gonna say that. They’re going to say, ‘Man, we got beat by a good team.’ For him to crown them the best team now, we might be seeing the Sixers going on a little skid.”

With the win the Celtics did take over the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference at 9-2, but the Sixers are only a game behind at 8-3.