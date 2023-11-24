The Celtics likely will enter their Black Friday matchup with the Orlando Magic shorthanded after the team downgraded Jrue Holiday’s status to “doubtful.”

Holiday is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which caused him to be listed as “probable” on Thursday, the day after Boston claimed a 119-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday’s former team. Either the injury was exacerbated overnight or the team was merely looking to get him some extra rest during their one-game road trip.

The Celtics received good news regarding Jaylen Brown, who was upgraded to “available” after being listed as “questionable” with a right adductor strain on Thursday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE

Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL https://t.co/vQwBRlr9ZN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 24, 2023

Like every NBA player, Holiday has dealt with turned ankles before in his career. He appeared to get kicked in the ankle during Wednesday’s game, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, so it’s possible that’s when the injury flared up.

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday is having a solid first season in Boston, averaging 12.3 points per game while providing his customary strong defense. At 12-3, the Celtics own the best record in the NBA.