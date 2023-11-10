Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing experienced a renaissance of sorts this year, and the pit crews deserve their share of praise for the team’s vault up the NASCAR standings.

The pit crew for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford team earned such recognition Friday in the form of the Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award. This isn’t merely a consolation prize, either, as the award is determined by an advanced calculation called “M-Pact score,” which factors in pit stop time, yellow flag passes and other areas to determine which pit crews are elite.

“The No. 6 pit crew has earned the award this season through their drive, determination and hard work,” RFK pit crew coach Scott Bowen said in a statement. “It’s a pleasure to work alongside such a competitive group of individuals that come together to form an elite team.”

Congrats to our No. 6 pit crew, earning the @Mechanix_Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award.



The No. 6 pit crew includes:

Dustin Lineback, jackman

Telvin McClurkin, tire carrier

Johnny Roberts, front tire changer

Steve Price, rear tire changer

Brad Robison, fueler

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was one of RFK Racing’s most successful campaigns in years, with Keselowski’s No. 6 team finishing eighth in the final standings and Chris Buescher’s No. 17 team finishing seventh. That was a huge jump from last season, when Keselowski and Buescher finished 24th and 21st, respectively.