Kayshon Boutte is viewing his failed fourth-down conversion as a teachable moment.

The Patriots rookie receiver was unable to get both feet down in bounds on a late-game pass from Mac Jones, putting an end to New England’s comeback bid in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Boutte called the play a missed opportunity, saying after the game he should have been able to make the catch. The following morning, he owned up to his miscue in a message posted to his Instagram story.

“You live and you learn,” Boutte wrote. “It’s part of the game but it happens.

“Only up from here tho.”

Boutte, a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU, saw a surprisingly heavy workload in his NFL debut. With starting receiver DeVante Parker sidelined with a knee injury, the 21-year-old played 55 of New England’s 80 offensive snaps, second-most among wideouts behind Kendrick Bourne (73).

Quarterback Mac Jones targeted Boutte four times, including twice on the Patriots’ final drive, but he finished with zero receptions. Twice, Boutte caught the ball on the sideline but couldn’t get both feet in. He also had a contested deep target broken up in the end zone by safety Reed Blankenship.

Despite his oh-fer, Boutte said the Patriots trusting him in key spots gave him confidence. He’ll look to redeem himself when New England hosts the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.