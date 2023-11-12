Mac Jones Made This Change Before Patriots’ Germany Game

Mac Jones didn’t wait until he touched down in Germany to start getting accustomed to the Patriots’ latest game location.

Jones and New England traveled to Frankfurt on Thursday, three days before their NFL International Series matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. But prior to kickoff of the Week 10 contest, NFL Network’s Sara Walsh revealed how Jones’ preparation started well before the flight overseas.

“The Patriots arrived here Friday morning, but Mac Jones has been on German time since Monday,” Walsh said moments before New England received the game-opening possession. “That is when the Patriots quarterback sets his clocks in his New England home to Frankfurt time. (He) went to bed 5:30 in the afternoon — all part of the plan to get the Patriots to start fast.”

Jones and company started with a good pace, ripping off 10 plays that brought the Patriots from their own 20-yard line all the way down the Colts’ 14. Unfortunately for the third-year quarterback and his team, they had to settle for a Chad Ryland 37-yard field goal after Jones was sacked on a third-and-6.

The 25-year-old signal-caller completed three of four pass attempts for 32 yards on his first drive against Indy, with 19 of those yards coming on a screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott.