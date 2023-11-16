MLB Rumors: Owners Approve Athletics’ Relocation To Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics reportedly will be moving to Las Vegas.

The Athletics’ relocation to Sin City has been unanimously approved by Major League Baseball owners, according to multiple reports Thursday morning. The Las Vegas stadium is expected to be ready in 2028.

The Oakland Athletics have been unanimously approved by owners for relocation to Las Vegas, per multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/wzIrF6WF3O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 16, 2023

The lease at Oakland Coliseum is set to expire after the 2024 MLB season. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Athletics are expected to play in a variety of stadiums thereafter, including at the Giants’ ballpark in San Francisco and the franchise’s Triple-A site in Summerlin, Nevada.

The Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas marked the league’s first relocation since the Montreal Expos’ relocation in 2005.