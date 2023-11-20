Adrian Klemm is recovering from the health issue that’s kept him away from the Patriots, according to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien on Monday offered a positive update on Klemm, New England’s offensive line coach, who’s been dealing with an unspecified medical problem since before the team’s trip to Germany.

“I know Adrian’s doing better,” O’Brien said in a video conference. “We’ve all been in text communication with him, and he’s doing a lot better.”

O’Brien also explained how the team has worked to replace Klemm, who played for New England and is in his first season as a Patriots assistant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time you lose a guy off your staff, it’s hard,” O’Brien said. “We have Billy Yates here, who’s played in this system and does a really good job, and we have Will Lawing, who coaches the tight ends, who has a lot of background with tight ends, offensive line. And then obviously, we have Bill Belichick, who has a lot of background with that position — tight end and offensive line.

“So, we have enough hands on deck. But it’s not ideal, that’s for sure.”

Offensive line play was a major problem for the Patriots early this season. That group began to stabilize in late October but sharply regressed in New England’s last game, allowing five first-half sacks against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt. Quarterback Mac Jones was pressured on 40.7% of his dropbacks in that game, which the Patriots lost 10-6.

In addition to Klemm, the Patriots also were without starting left tackle Trent Brown against Indianapolis, with Brown not making the trip due to both an ankle injury and an undisclosed personal situation. It’s unclear whether either will be available for this Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.