Patriots fans are not surprised their favorite football team lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany, and seem pretty unconcerned that New England just can’t seem to find their way back to the win column.

After the predictable loss, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their feelings regarding the state of the franchise.

Some have had enough of the Mac Jones experience in New England and want him far away from the Patriots, albeit hoping the young quarterback can thrive in another environment.

It's clear the Patriots need to move on from Mac Jones – maybe he'll jive with another coaching staff / team somewhere else but New England is not it for him — Amanda Ucci (@Amandaucci7) November 12, 2023

Just being honest if the Patriots don’t fire BB, then I’m glad that Mac is done in New England….it’s been so toxic and whoever the next guy is is going to have it so bad if they change absolutely nothing. Mac can go somewhere else and thrive now. — Jeremy Cummings (@jcmrapha) November 12, 2023

Mac Jones was set up to fail. He’s been ruined by the organization who failed to put personnel around him, and has had 3 different “OC’s” during his time in New England. The patriots organization has made him into a bad qb. I feel very bad for him. — Joshua Lolar (@jplolar_88) November 12, 2023

I believe we watched Mac Jones final game as a starting QB for the #Patriots.



I was always a fan, but he just dosent work in New England anymore.



I believe he could go to teams like San Fran, Rams, Vikings, or Buccaneers and have a nice career reset. — Colby (@thebostonsharp) November 12, 2023

Head coach Bill Belichick has been under a microscope this season due to the abysmal 2-8 record of the team. Rumors have been spinning for weeks as to whether or not the future Hall of Famer would finish the season with New England or if he and the team would part ways during the bye week.

It’s not lost on Patriots fans that Belichick was at the helm during New England’s dominant seasons that led them to six Super Bowl titles, but there has also been speculation that the glory years were all because of the stellar play of Tom Brady.

Is Bill Belichick reaching a point with @patriots where he goes out as the villain instead of the hero he should be at New England after #INDvNE? #NFLFrankfurtGames #NFL #NFLTwitter #PatriotsNation #HeroToVillain — Barfly Voices (@BarflyVoices) November 12, 2023

Other Patriots die-hard faithfuls have all but given up on the team as a whole and not just Jones or Belichick.

This is the state of the Patriots right now. I actually couldn’t believe it when I got sent this video. @driscoll78 & @conn33ly are two of the biggest Pats fans I know. I got a message with the video saying “Babz. It’s over. Im done with it.”



I can’t blame anyone for their… pic.twitter.com/SVGueBrAIW — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) November 12, 2023

As a life long New England Patriots fan it pains me to say it but this team is unwatchable — High Impact Information (@HighImpactInfo) November 12, 2023

Watching my beloved New England Patriots perform so poorly is no longer enraging. It is just very sad. Losing to the Colts in Germany is just one more chord in the funeral song. Dear Mr. Kraft: Please do something. — chauncey devega (@chaunceydevega) November 12, 2023

the new england patriots are HURTING me. they’re causing me physical pain! they make me ill! — alexa amster (@a_amster) November 12, 2023

Cleveland and Detroit are good, New England is bad…. What Universe is this? — J.Campbell (@PatriotsKid) November 12, 2023

BREAKING: After a completely pathetic loss in Germany, the New England Patriots will be taking the newest, Largest ship in the world back to the United States of America. Safe travels, Patriots! pic.twitter.com/QUtmhHtAV0 — nate 🇺🇸 (@N8Harris99) November 12, 2023

One social media personality, “Dolphins Receipts” even created a short to highlight the floundering Patriots after their loss in Germany.

Is the season completely lost? Not to all fans. Some are hoping for a higher draft pick and a chance at a new franchise quarterback in the offseason. Fans may actually get their wish because the Patriots currently have the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, according to Tankathon.