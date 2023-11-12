Patriots fans are not surprised their favorite football team lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany, and seem pretty unconcerned that New England just can’t seem to find their way back to the win column.
After the predictable loss, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their feelings regarding the state of the franchise.
Some have had enough of the Mac Jones experience in New England and want him far away from the Patriots, albeit hoping the young quarterback can thrive in another environment.
Head coach Bill Belichick has been under a microscope this season due to the abysmal 2-8 record of the team. Rumors have been spinning for weeks as to whether or not the future Hall of Famer would finish the season with New England or if he and the team would part ways during the bye week.
It’s not lost on Patriots fans that Belichick was at the helm during New England’s dominant seasons that led them to six Super Bowl titles, but there has also been speculation that the glory years were all because of the stellar play of Tom Brady.
Other Patriots die-hard faithfuls have all but given up on the team as a whole and not just Jones or Belichick.
One social media personality, “Dolphins Receipts” even created a short to highlight the floundering Patriots after their loss in Germany.
Is the season completely lost? Not to all fans. Some are hoping for a higher draft pick and a chance at a new franchise quarterback in the offseason. Fans may actually get their wish because the Patriots currently have the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, according to Tankathon.
Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images