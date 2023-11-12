FRANKFURT, Germany — After eight straight weeks on the bench, Kayshon Boutte finally drew back into the Patriots’ lineup on Sunday.

Boutte was active for the first time since Week 1 as New England squared off against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium.

The Patriots chose to dress five wide receivers for the Week 10 matchup, with Boutte joining Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton. DeVante Parker missed his second consecutive game with a concussion.

Head coach Bill Belichick praised Boutte before Friday’s practice.

“Kayshon’s had a good couple weeks here,” Belichick said. “It’s definitely trending in the right direction. That’s been good.”

Boutte played 55 snaps in New England’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with no catches on four targets. The sixth-round rookie out of LSU was inactive for the next eight games, sitting out as a healthy scratch even after the Patriots lost both Parker and Kendrick Bourne to injuries.

Joining Parker on Sunday’s inactive list were cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Alex Austin, left tackle Trent Brown, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive lineman Sam Roberts and quarterback Will Grier. Grier was designated as the emergency third QB.

Jackson, Brown and Parker all did not travel to Germany. Bentley did but was ruled out as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury. That’s a significant loss for the Patriots’ defense, as Bentley is that unit’s primary communicator and plays nearly every snap when healthy.

Austin and Roberts both were healthy scratches.