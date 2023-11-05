FOXBORO, Mass. — Kayshon Boutte said he was ready to “step up” for the Patriots this week with Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker both injured.

Unfortunately for the rookie receiver, he won’t have a chance to do so.

Despite having what head coach Bill Belichick called probably his best week of practice of the season, Boutte yet again was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The LSU product has not played since Week 1. The Patriots opted to have just four wideouts active against Washington: Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.

Story continues below advertisement

Thornton, a healthy inactive a week ago, appeared to be a game-time decision after being added to the Patriots injury report with a foot ailment late in the week. The 2022 second-round pick ran through a pregame warmup that was watched closely by New England’s offensive coaches and members of the training staff.

Thornton has just two catches for 8 yards across two appearances this season.

Tyquan Thornton (questionable, foot) on the field for early warmups. Bill O’Brien, Troy Brown, Ross Douglas and members of the training staff watching closely. Looks like he’s a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/NGLCTU6o7B — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2023

The Patriots’ offense also will be without its starting left tackle, as Trent Brown was ruled out Sunday morning with knee and ankle injuries. Brown has been New England’s best offensive lineman this season, but he was visibly hindered in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Story continues below advertisement

Expect either Vederian Lowe or elevated practice squadder Conor McDermott to replace him in the starting lineup.

Parker (concussion), defensive lineman Sam Roberts and newly signed cornerback Alex Austin rounded out the Patriots’ inactive list. Roberts and Austin were healthy scratches.

Will Grier was designated as New England’s emergency third quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.