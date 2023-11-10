FRANKFURT, Germany — J.C. Jackson did not join the Patriots for their trip across the pond. But he should rejoin them once the team returns home.

Head coach Bill Belichick on Friday said he expects the cornerback to be available after Jackson sits out this Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium.

Jackson was held out for the first two series of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders and did not practice this week, with the team calling his absence “not injury related/personal.”

Multiple reports indicated Jackson was told to stay away from the team due to reliability and performance issues, including missing curfew at the team hotel last Saturday night.

Belichick wouldn’t discuss why the Patriots did not bring Jackson to Germany.

“That was the decision,” he said. “I don’t want to get into it.”

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and left tackle Trent Brown also did not make the trip to Germany. Parker remains in concussion protocol. Asked whether Brown stayed home because of his ankle injury or the personal issue that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, Belichick replied: “Both.”

It remains to be seen whether cornerback Jack Jones, who also reportedly missed curfew last Saturday, will face any additional punishment this week. Jones sat out the first three series and hardly played in the second half against Washington. He was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday.

The Patriots have their bye week after the Colts game. They’ll return to action Nov. 26 against the New York Giants.