Patriots Player Expresses Desire Amid Starting QB Uncertainty

One Patriots player, and probably many others, are ready for a verdict from Bill Belichick.

It remains to be seen who will be under center for New England when the team returns to game action Nov. 26 against the New York Giants. Mac Jones started all 10 Patriots games to date, but he was benched in three of them including last Sunday’s removal with the contest on the line in Germany.

Bill Belichick has yet to name a starter for New England’s next outing, which should have been expected since the Patriots are on bye in Week 11. But one player is hoping the decision comes sooner rather than later.

“One player privately said it would be helpful to know which direction the team is going, allowing everyone to rally around the pick, and perhaps will come when players return for meetings Monday,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in a column published Sunday. “The team’s first practice is set for Tuesday.”

It’s also unclear who Patriots players prefer to top the signal-caller depth chart. A recent report claimed Jones has lost the “vast majority” of the locker room, but a prominent New England defender quickly shut down that rumor.

Belichick’s impending decision obviously will be noteworthy, but it might be insignificant as it relates to on-field results. Neither Jones nor Zappe gives the Patriots a good chance to win, which is a big reason why the franchise will be picking early in the 2024 NFL Draft.