Bill Belichick still might be unsure of how to handle Mac Jones going forward.

Jones’ late-game benching in Sunday’s loss to the Colts in Germany sure made it seem as if his days as the Patriots’ starting quarterback were over. But Belichick refused to announce a permanent QB change both after the game and during Monday’s media availabilities.

That trend continued Tuesday morning when New England’s head coach again was asked whether Jones would remain the starter.

“We got a lot of things to work on this week as a team,” Belichick said during a video call. “And we’ll work through those. So, that’s what we’re gonna do this week.”

Belichick also was asked whether it was important to announce a decision to players on Tuesday.

“First thing we do today is talk about the Colts game and talk about some of the corrections and things we need to do from that,” Belichick said. “So, that will be the emphasis today.”

Belichick insisted he still has confidence in all of his players, including Jones. Obviously, his decision to pull Jones for the final drive against Indianapolis tells a very different story.

The Patriots will enjoy a much-needed bye this week before returning Nov. 26 for a road matchup against the New York Giants. That game could have huge implications for the future of the franchise, including its potential ability to draft Jones’ successor.

