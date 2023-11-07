The Patriots made a familiar addition to their wide receiver room to kick off Week 10.

Two days after losing to the Washington Commanders to fall to 2-7 on the season, New England signed wideout T.J. Luther to their practice squad, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC was the first to report the signing.

Luther is an undrafted rookie out of Gardner-Webb. The 23-year-old spent the spring and summer with the Jets, then joined the Patriots’ practice squad after New York released him during final roster cuts. New England cut Luther on Oct. 18, and he remained unsigned for the last three weeks.

Re-signing Luther gives the Patriots two practice squad receivers. He rejoins wideout/quarterback Malik Cunningham, who returned to the P-squad last month after a brief two-week stint on the 53-man roster.

New England’s active-roster receiving corps consists of Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte. Kendrick Bourne is on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8.

Parker missed the Washington game with a concussion, and Boutte sat out as a healthy scratch. Reagor and Thornton combined for two catches on 10 targets for 18 yards against Washington, and Thornton was benched in the second quarter. Smith-Schuster caught his first six targets for 61 yards but had his seventh bounce off his hands for a game-clinching interception.

Douglas, the team’s top pass-catcher with Bourne on the shelf, caught five passes on seven targets for a career-high 55 yards and played 83% of offensive snaps.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice in Foxboro, Mass., this Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to Germany. They’ll practice at the headquarters of the German national soccer team Friday, then take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.