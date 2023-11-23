Patriots Rumors: Trade For Mike Vrabel ‘Not Happening’

Mike Vrabel would be a fascinating option to take over for Bill Belichick if the Patriots and their legendary head coach part ways after this season.

But the Tennessee Titans aren’t interested in letting Vrabel go, according to a report Thursday from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

A potential trade for Vrabel is “not happening,” per Russini’s sources. The Titans reportedly have no plans to change coaches despite their 3-7 record.

“Frustrated New England Patriots fans can stop hoping owner Robert Kraft will trade with Tennessee and replace head coach Bill Belichick with his former player Mike Vrabel,” Russini wrote. “It’s not happening. …

“Based on multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success. … While the Titans are still trying to figure out if rookie quarterback Will Levis is their quarterback of the future, the clearest vision this team has is who will be their leader for years to come.”

Of course, this could be gamesmanship by Tennessee, stressing its desire to keep Vrabel in order to drive up the asking price for the former Patriots linebacker.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin recently reported that two of his sources believe Patriots owner Robert Kraft views Vrabel as a “home-run hire” if the team moves on from Belichick. Vrabel watched New England’s Week 8 win over Buffalo from Kraft’s luxury box after his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vrabel is 51-41 in six seasons as the Titans’ head coach. His team has won just one playoff game since reaching the 2019 AFC Championship and is on track to miss the postseason for the second consecutive year.

Tennessee’s 3-7 record is the second-worst in the AFC. The only team worse? The 2-8 Patriots, who will visit the 3-8 New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.