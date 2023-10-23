FOXBORO, Mass. — Amid New England’s worst start to a season in nearly 30 years, a franchise icon took a moment Sunday to remind fans how “special” the Patriots organization is.

Mike Vrabel, who starred on the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker/goal-line tight end, was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this weekend.

At halftime of New England’s dramatic 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills, he sent a firm message to those who have lost faith in Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and company in recent years.

“I want you not to take this organization for granted,” the head coach of the Tennessee Titans told the Gillette Stadium crowd during an on-field ceremony. “I’ve been a lot of places. This is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, great coaching.

“Enjoy it. It’s not like this everywhere.”

Following Vrabel’s address, the Patriots treated those fans to a type of comeback not seen since the Tom Brady era. After Buffalo rallied to erase a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, Jones led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard game-winning touchdown to tight end Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining.

It was the Patriots’ first go-ahead touchdown in the final 15 seconds of a game since Brady found Kenbrell Thompkins in the iconic 2013 victory over New Orleans, and just their third in the last 30 years.

Victories like this have been depressingly infrequent since Brady’s departure. New England hadn’t staged a successful fourth-quarter comeback in more than two years and hadn’t beaten an opponent that scored 25-plus points since drafting Jones in 2021.

But Sunday’s result was proof that New England hasn’t packed it in after a 1-5 start to the season and that Jones is not a lost cause behind center. Two weeks after being benched for the second consecutive game, the third-year quarterback went 25-for-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers as the Patriots stunned the heavily favored, division-dominating Bills.